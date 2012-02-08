BRIEF-Nokia commences offer to purchase outstanding notes for up to $1 bln
* Nokia commences offer to purchase outstanding notes for up to USD 1.0 billion total consideration
Feb 8 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Wednesday it will not issue global debt in February.
FHLB said the next scheduled global sale is March 19, 2012. At that time, FHLB has the option of issuing a new debt, reopening an existing issue, or deferring until the next scheduled sale date. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 22 Argentina will aim to lower its fiscal deficit by one percentage point per year in 2018 and 2019, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Wednesday, in a move the government hopes will reduce financing costs.