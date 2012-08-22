Aug 22 The Federal Home Loan Bank System on Wednesday sold $3 billion of new three-year global debt, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The 0.50 percent notes, due Nov. 20, 2015, were priced at 99.968 to yield 0.51 percent or 12 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, and JP Morgan.

Settlement is Aug. 23.