BRIEF-Blackstone Group announces acquisition of AON's technology-enabled benefits & HR platform
* Blackstone announces acquisition of aon's technology-enabled benefits & hr platform
NEW YORK Aug 10 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Wednesday it will not sell global notes in August.
The agency said the next opportunity to sell or reopen global notes will be Wednesday, Sept. 7. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of aon's technology-enabled benefits & hr platform
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said.
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform