NEW YORK, July 31 The Federal Home Loan Bank of
Des Moines and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle said on
Thursday they had entered into an exclusive arrangement on a
potential merger.
The merger would require approval from their regulator, the
Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the two banks' members, they
said in a statement.
The Federal Home Loan Bank System is made up of 12 regional
banks that help finance mortgages made to consumers by their
members that include banks, credit unions and insurance
companies.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)