July 31 The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines
and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle said on Thursday they
had entered into an exclusive arrangement on a potential merger.
The Federal Home Loan Bank System is made up of 12 regional
banks that help finance mortgages made to consumers by their
members that include banks, credit unions and insurance
companies.
FHLB Des Moines is the larger of the two banks by assets
with $82.2 billion at the end of June. FHLB Seattle had $36.5
billion.
The proposed merger would require approval from their
regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the two
banks' members, they said in a statement.
"FHFA views this potential merger as consistent with the
mission of the Federal Home Loan Bank System and with the safe
and sound operation of each Federal Home Loan Bank," FHFA
director Melvin Watts said in a statement.
It was not the first time two FHLBs consider merging. Almost
seven years ago, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago was in
talks with its Dallas counterpart to merge, but the deal was
called off eight months later.
FHFA also regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
. The three mortgage agencies combined finance more
than $5.5 trillion of U.S. mortgages.
(Reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Jason Lange in
Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)