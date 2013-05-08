UPDATE 2-Investors switch to Italian linker as inflation hits target
* German yields fall after weak economic data (Updates prices at close)
May 8 (May 8) - The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Wednesday it expects to sell $3.0 billion of new three-year global notes due June 2, 2016 on Thursday.
The lead managers on the sale are Barclays Capital, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.