GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price slumps amid ample supply; equities climb
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
June 11 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Tuesday it will not issue global notes in its June optional note issuance window.
In its 2013 global note sale calendar, the FHLB said all dates are windows of optional note issuance.
The next announcement to either sell or skip selling global notes is July 10.
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
CHICAGO, March 9 Illinois' record-breaking budget impasse, which has led to sporadic funding for higher education, is increasingly pressuring the finances and competitiveness of state universities, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes