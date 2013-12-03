Dec 3 The Federal Home Loan Banks System said on Tuesday it will not issue global notes in its optional note issuance window in December.

In its 2013 calendar, FHLB said the dates are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the dates and may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

The next announcement date to either pass on or sell global notes is Jan. 22.