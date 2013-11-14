Nov 14 The Federal Home Loan Banks System said on Thursday it sold $3 billion of new three-year global notes.

The 0.625 percent notes, due Dec. 28, 2016, were priced at 99.714 to yield 0.718 percent, or 13 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The lead managers of the sale were Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan.

Settlement is Nov. 15.