NEW YORK, Sept 7 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said on Wednesday it sold $1.25 billion of two-year global notes due Aug. 28, 2013 in a reopening of an existing two-year issue via an Internet-based auction.

The 0.50 percent notes were priced at 100.3083 to yield 0.343 percent or 13.9 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The total amount outstanding after today's auction is $4.25 billion.

Settlement is Sept. 8. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)