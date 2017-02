Oct 13 The Federal Home Loan Bank System said it sold $3 billion of new two-year global notes on Thursday.

The notes are due Nov. 27, 2013, and have a coupon rate of 0.375 percent. They were priced at 99.739 to yield 0.499 percent or 23 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries.

The joint lead managers of the sale were Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley.

Settlement is Oct. 14. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)