Nov 9 The Federal Home Loan Bank System on Wednesday said it sold $1.0 billion in two-year global notes due Nov. 27, 2013 in a reopening of an existing two-year issue via an Internet-based Dutch auction.

The 0.375 percent notes were priced at 99.858 to yield 0.445 percent.

Settlement is Nov. 10.

