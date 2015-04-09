(Updates to say justice department declined to comment)

April 9 First Tennessee Bank, the regional bank for First Horizon National Corp, said it would pay $212.5 million to settle claims of mortgage lending violations related to the business the company sold in 2008.

First Horizon said on Thursday it had reserved $50 million for settling the claims and expected to record the remaining amount as pretax expenses in the first quarter.

First Tennessee has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims tied to mortgage loans issued from Jan. 1, 2006 through Dec. 31, 2008.

Federal Housing Administration-insured originations during the period totaled 47,817 loans with an aggregate original principal balance of $8.2 billion, the company said in its annual regulatory filing.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Wells Fargo & Co, the country's largest mortgage lender, said in November it was in talks to resolve a 2012 lawsuit accusing it of fraud, but a lawyer for the bank later said the lender and the Justice Department are "no longer as optimistic" about a settlement.

In February, MetLife Home Loans LLC agreed to pay $123.5 million to resolve accusations of mortgage lending violations. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)