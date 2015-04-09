(Updates to say justice department declined to comment)
April 9 First Tennessee Bank, the regional bank
for First Horizon National Corp, said it would pay
$212.5 million to settle claims of mortgage lending violations
related to the business the company sold in 2008.
First Horizon said on Thursday it had reserved $50 million
for settling the claims and expected to record the remaining
amount as pretax expenses in the first quarter.
First Tennessee has reached an agreement with the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S.
Department of Justice to settle claims tied to mortgage loans
issued from Jan. 1, 2006 through Dec. 31, 2008.
Federal Housing Administration-insured originations during
the period totaled 47,817 loans with an aggregate original
principal balance of $8.2 billion, the company said in its
annual regulatory filing.
The Justice Department declined to comment.
Wells Fargo & Co, the country's largest mortgage
lender, said in November it was in talks to resolve a 2012
lawsuit accusing it of fraud, but a lawyer for the bank later
said the lender and the Justice Department are "no longer as
optimistic" about a settlement.
In February, MetLife Home Loans LLC agreed to pay $123.5
million to resolve accusations of mortgage lending violations.
