MILAN Feb 21 FGA Capital, the motor financing joint venture between Italian auto maker Fiat and French bank Credit Agricole, launched a two-year, 500 million euro ($663 mln) bond on Tuesday, sources close to the deal said.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday on the bond , which pays a 5.375 percent coupon, the sources said.

The bond matures on Feb. 28, 2014, and was handled by Credit Agricole, Citigroup and UniCredit.

The bond is rated 'Baa3' by Moody's and 'BBB+' by Standard & Poor's. Fitch rates the bond 'BBB'.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for routine financing needs, the sources said.

Turin-based FGA Capital is 50 percent owned by Credit Agricole Consumer Finance while Fiat Group Automobiles owns the remaining 50 percent. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Editing by David Holmes)