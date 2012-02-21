Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
MILAN Feb 21 FGA Capital, the motor financing joint venture between Italian auto maker Fiat and French bank Credit Agricole, launched a two-year, 500 million euro ($663 mln) bond on Tuesday, sources close to the deal said.
Pricing is expected later on Tuesday on the bond , which pays a 5.375 percent coupon, the sources said.
The bond matures on Feb. 28, 2014, and was handled by Credit Agricole, Citigroup and UniCredit.
The bond is rated 'Baa3' by Moody's and 'BBB+' by Standard & Poor's. Fitch rates the bond 'BBB'.
Proceeds from the issue will be used for routine financing needs, the sources said.
Turin-based FGA Capital is 50 percent owned by Credit Agricole Consumer Finance while Fiat Group Automobiles owns the remaining 50 percent. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.