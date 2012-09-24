MILAN, Sept 24 Italian car maker Fiat's board will no longer discuss an update of its industrial plan when it meets on October 30 and will focus solely on third quarter results, a person familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Fiat had previously planned to release new investment targets on October 30, when it approves its third-quarter results.

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday. They outlined the group's market forecasts and future plans, and agreed to set up a working group to look at how to improve the Italian company's competitiveness.

During the meeting, the company repeated its pledge to continue making cars in Italy, and the government said it would try to improve the country's export competitiveness, according to a statement. �