MILAN, July 11 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday its Fiat Finance unit will issue a benchmark bond, subject to market conditions.

The fixed-rate bond will mature in October 2016, and will offer a coupon of over 7 percent, people close to the situation told Reuters shortly after Fiat made its official announcement. The book is open, the people said.

Banks handling the transaction are Bank of America, BNP, Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi)