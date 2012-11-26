MILAN Nov 26 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Monday it will re-open its 600 million euro 2016 guaranteed notes, subject to market conditions.

The 7.75 percent notes mature in October 2016 and were issued on July 16 2012 by Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd under Fiat's funding program.

"The final terms of the reopening will be determined on the basis of market conditions at the time of pricing," Fiat said in a statement on Monday.