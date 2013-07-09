BRIEF-Napo Pharmaceuticals signs agreement with Alamo Pharma Services
* Deal for establishment and management of a national sales team for Mytesi
MILAN, July 9 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Tuesday it will launch a euro-denominated bond issue as part of its global medium term note programme.
IFR said it sees the six-year bond's yield in the "high 6 percent area," for pricing later on Tuesday.
* Deal for establishment and management of a national sales team for Mytesi
* Elekta says Health Canada has issued a medical device license to Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife Icon Radiosurgery System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean's CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal says industry now faces more positive outlook after market brutal downturn