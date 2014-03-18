MILAN, March 18 Italian automaker Fiat-Chrysler has set the final size for a 7-year bond at 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion), one of the lead managers said on Tuesday.

"The size is at 1 billion (euros), the yield at 4.75 percent," the banker said, asking not to be named.

($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paola Arosio)