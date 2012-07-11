(Adds amount, market reaction, background, rating, quotes)
MILAN, July 11 Italian carmaker Fiat's
Fiat Finance unit was forced to cut the size of a bond it sold
on Wednesday to 600 million euros from an intended benchmark of
750 million after demand on the secondary market sent yields
soaring.
Banks handling the sale received orders for 1.3 billion
euros, for a yield at just over 7 percent. Fiat Finance priced
the bond at 7.75 percent, at par, at 677.5 basis points over
midswap, the leads said.
"The deal had seemed to offer a much different performance:
I had expected almost a billion euros and a yield just over 7
percent," said a dealer.
Instead, as soon as the bond issue was announced early on
Wednesday, investors started selling Fiat's older bonds on the
scondary market "to make room for the new one," the dealer said,
and sales continued all morning, forcing yields higher.
"At that point the issuer was forced to raise the bar on its
yield for the new bond, accepting a smaller size," said a person
close to the deal.
As a result, Fiat saw its lending costs increase even as the
spread between Italian and German government bonds narrowed to
455 basis points.
For example, Fiat's 7 percent five-year bond issued in
March, which was yielding 6.8 percent last night, rose to over 7
percent after the new bond announcement and hit 7.37 percent on
Wednesday afternoon.
"Fiat bond prices had been improving for the past 10 days,"
said another dealer. "The market is very volatile right now,
especially for junk issuers like Fiat."
Fiat is rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB- by Standard & Poor's and
BB by Fitch.
Banks handling the transaction were Bank of America, BNP,
Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi)