MILAN, Sept 12 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Thursday it will increase its 6.75 percent notes maturing October 2019 by an amount to be determined on the basis of market conditions.

The notes were issued by Fiat Finance and Trade under the global medium term note programme on July 2013. When launched, the bond was worth 850 million euros ($1.13 billion). ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)