MILAN Feb 1 The board of Fiat approved on Wednesday the issuance of one or more bonds for a total amount of up to 3 billion euros by the end of 2013 to optimise the management of consolidated debt, the Italian carmaker said in a statement.

The bonds, to be placed within institutional investors, may be issued in one or more tranches also through controlled companies, Fiat said. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)