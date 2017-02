MILAN Oct 28 Italian carmaker Fiat does not expect to see any margin deterioration for its business in Brazil, the group's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

"There is nothing on the horizon today that suggests a deterioration of our performance" in Brazil, Marchionne said in a conference call.

Fiat is market leader in Brazil which is a key country for its strategy.

Marchionne added Brazil is an attractive market for a lot of players. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)