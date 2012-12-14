BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
MILAN Dec 14 Italian carmaker Fiat commented on press reports on Friday it was in talks with banks to explore a possible capital increase, saying it had "no specific project" regarding a capital increase, and that it had no need for one.
"The Italian newspapers Il Messaggero and Il Mattino reported this morning about alleged Fiat's ongoing talks with banks regarding a proposed share capital increase," the company said in a statement.
"Fiat states there is no specific project in such respect, and believes that there is no need for a capital increase," it said.
An unsourced report in Il Messaggero on Friday said Fiat was sounding out UniCredit, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs about the possibility of raising between 1 and 2 billion euros ($1.3-$2.6 billion).
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.