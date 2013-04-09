BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
TURIN, April 9 Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday it expects new car sales in Italy to be at 1.3 million in 2013, while European car sales should fall 5 percent.
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 4.9 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 132,020 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.
* Announces agreement to acquire 62 Wendy's units from Wendy's franchisee
* Criticalpoint capital acquires jackrabbit from finish line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: