TURIN, April 9 Italy's carmaker Fiat CEO Sergio Machionne said on Tuesday it is not yet possible to see a turnaround for the car market.

"For the first time in a long time I can't see the bottom of the car market," Marchionne said in a press conference after the shareholders meeting of the carmaker.

Marchionne said he expects new car sales in Italy to be at 1.3 million in 2013, while European car sales should fall 5 percent.