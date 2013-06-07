Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
VENICE, Italy, June 7 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday the car maker does not need to take on any new debt to fund the purchase of the 41.5 percent stake in Chrsyler it does not already own.
"We have no immediate need for financing, we will not take on any new debt," Marchionne told reporters.
Asked about reports that Fiat was in refinancing talks with banks for $10 billion, Marchionne said: "No, that figure is incorrect."
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
