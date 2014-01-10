MILAN Jan 10 Fiat could use a
mandatory convertible bond as a way of financing investments
after its $4.35 billion deal to buy the rest of Chrysler, the
Italian carmaker's chief executive said in an interview with
Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
"A mandatory convertible bond could be an appropriate
measure," Sergio Marchionne told the paper. He would not comment
on a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2.04 billion) size for the
bond mentioned in media reports.
Marchionne also said his new strategy to turn around its
loss-making operations in Europe would focus on a relaunch of
the Alfa Romeo brand and selling it to a competitor was out of
the question.
The chief executive said the new merged Fiat-Chrysler would
be listed where access to capital was easier, adding that both
New York and Hong Kong were options.