FRANKFURT Sep 13 The Chief Executive of Fiat confirmed on Tuesday the Italian carmaker's targets for this year and the next, adding the group was reviewing volumes and timings for the launch of new models.

"We are reviewing volumes and the timing of new products to see when it is really necessary to launch them," Marchionne said.

"Before launching new products we must be completely sure," he said.

Marchionne also said Fiat needed to see whether the forecast for the car market in 2013-14 were still valid. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)