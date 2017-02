(Corrects first paragraph to "trading profit" from "operating result" and changes "2008" from "2009")

MILAN Oct 24 TURIN, Italy, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy's largest manufacturer Fiat and its sister company Fiat Industrial will post a higher trading profit this year than in the record year of 2008, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said at a conference on Monday.

Fiat Industrial broke off from the carmaker at the start of 2011. (Reporting by Gianni Montani)