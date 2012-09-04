KRAGUJEVAC, Serbia, Sept 4 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he was "pessimistic" about the European outlook for this year and next.

"I've been ... honestly, pessimistic about 2012 and 2013 and I think we will not see the recovery of these markets until 2013," Marchionne told reporters during a visit to Serbia. "I think we will have to get used to these numbers being at low levels for the next 18 months." (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)