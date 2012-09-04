UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KRAGUJEVAC, Serbia, Sept 4 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he was "pessimistic" about the European outlook for this year and next.
"I've been ... honestly, pessimistic about 2012 and 2013 and I think we will not see the recovery of these markets until 2013," Marchionne told reporters during a visit to Serbia. "I think we will have to get used to these numbers being at low levels for the next 18 months." (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources