SAO PAULO Dec 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
has resumed exports from Brazil to Mexico
after a more than three-year hiatus due to weak Brazilian demand
and a more favorable exchange rate, Cledorvino Belini, chief
executive officer in Latin America, said on Monday.
Belini said Fiat's last significant exports of Brazilian
cars to Mexico were 15,000 vehicles in 2010. He forecast that
Brazil's currency, the real, which has shed 12 percent
this year to 2.68 per dollar, would hit 2.80 per dollar in 2015.
A weaker currency increases the value of goods sold outside
the country.
That could further shift the dynamics of bilateral auto
trade between Latin America's two biggest economies. As recently
as 2012, Brazil forced Mexico to cap its vehicle exports as a
strong real and overheating Brazilian economy led to a glut of
cheaper Mexican cars heading south.
Now a sharp slowdown has carmakers in Brazil, still one of
the world's five biggest auto markets, pushing for more open
borders as they look for outlets to avoid overcapacity in the
South American powerhouse.
Belini reiterated his expectations for flat sales in Brazil
in 2015, with little recovery from an 8 percent drop this year.
