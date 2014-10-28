DETROIT Oct 28 The day after Chrysler Group made a miserable showing in the annual Consumer Reports reliability survey, the company said on Tuesday its head of quality, Doug Betts, was leaving the company.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, parent of Chrysler Group, said Mark Chernoby, 53, would take over immediately as chief of quality for the No. 3 U.S. automaker. Chernoby will continue in his current post as chief operating officer for product development.

FCA said in a statement Betts, 51, "left the company to pursue other interests." Betts had been with Chrysler since November 2007.

On Monday, the magazine Consumer Reports issued its annual survey of what its readers think of the cars and trucks they drive. About 1.1 million readers responded.

The four lowest-scoring brands in the U.S. market were all from Chrysler Group, as were five of the bottom seven. Fiat scored the lowest of the 28 brands and Chrysler 22nd. Chrysler Group's brands also include Jeep, Ram and Dodge.

Consumer Reports director of automotive testing, Jake Fisher, said on Monday that of Chrysler Group models, his staff could recommend only the Dodge Durango SUV and the Dodge Challenger sports car. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)