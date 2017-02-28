UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
DETROIT Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Justice Department and several state attorneys general for alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.