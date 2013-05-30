Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TURIN, Italy May 30 Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday the Italian carmaker intends to wait for a resolution of the legal dispute with U.S. healthcare trust VEBA before going ahead with a full merger with Chrysler.
"We intend to wait for the Delaware verdict before moving forward on the merger" with Chrysler, said Elkann.
However, Elkann did not rule out an out of court settlement with VEBA ahead of the verdict, which will help determine the price of the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler held by the trust.
"We don't rule it out," he said. The verdict is due 90 days from the April 25 hearing.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.