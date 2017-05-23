UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
(Corrects day lawsuit being filed to Tuesday, not Wednesday)
WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Justice Department plans to file a civil suit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday after regulators accused the Italian-American automaker of using software to allow excess emissions in 104,000 diesel vehicles, two sources briefed on the matter said.
The lawsuit will label the undeclared auxiliary emissions controls "defeat devices" in 2014-2016 Fiat Chrysler vehicles, the sources said. Fiat Chrysler did not immediately comment.
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.