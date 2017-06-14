BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders
* China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing the Italian-American automaker of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014. Fiat Chrysler hopes regulators will quickly approve the company's proposed software update as part of certifying 2017 diesel models to allow them to go on sale. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tesla said to reach accord with Shanghai to explore production - Bloomberg Source text - https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.