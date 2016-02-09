* DUH lobby says excess emissions found in 8 tests
* Model came close to EU limit in 2 tests with cold engine
* FCA declined comment
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Feb 9 German environmental lobby group
DUH stepped up its campaign against auto industry pollution on
Tuesday, accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 500X
compact sport-utility vehicle of releasing excessive levels of
toxic diesel emissions.
DUH has already accused General Motors' Opel
division, Renault and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz brand of violating emissions levels. At a press
conference in Berlin, DUH turned to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA).
"The extreme overruns of NOx emissions that have meanwhile
been detected with an Opel Zafira, a Renault Espace, a Mercedes
C-Class and now a Fiat SUV are technically not plausible and
point towards defeat devices," campaigner Axel Friedrich said.
FCA declined comment.
The carmakers deny they are acting illegally, but
acknowledge that some models produce higher levels of pollution
when tested in conditions which are more akin to real-world
driving rather than according to the norms set out in a specific
test regime prescribed by regulators.
European lawmakers earlier this month backed more stringent
testing methods which cut overall emissions but under some
circumstances still allow a 50 percent overshoot of the legal
ceiling for nitrogen oxide of 80 milligrams/kilometre.
.
European regulators and authorities are investigating
various carmakers. But so far only Volkswagen has
been accused of illegal behaviour after it admitted to using
software to manipulate emissions test results in a laboratory.
On Tuesday, citing tests carried out by the University of
Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland, DUH Managing Director
Juergen Resch told a news conference that a Fiat 500X, a 2015
model of the latest Euro 6 diesel generation, had released
nitrogen oxide emissions that were between 11 and 22 times the
legal European limits when tested with a warm engine.
The Fiat 500X released excessive emissions in all eight
tests carried out with a warm engine on the dynamometer, DUH
said.
The model exceeded the statutory 80 milligramme limit only
during two tests with a cold engine after "specific
pre-conditioning", the group said.
Friedrich is a co-founder of the Washington-based
International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), which
commissioned the original investigation that led eventually to
the exposure of VW's test-rigging.
(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak; writing by Edward
Taylor and Andreas Cremer; editing by Susan Thomas)