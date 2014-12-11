MILAN Dec 11 Exor invested $886 million in a Fiat Chrysler Mandatory convertible bond, the holding company run by John Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family, said on Thursday.

The investment will allow Exor to preserve its approximately 30% fully-diluted ownership interest in the car maker, the holding company said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler priced on Friday an offering of 87 million common shares at $11.00 each as the carmaker seeks funds to cut debt and pay for an ambitious investment plan.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)