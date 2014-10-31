DETROIT Oct 31 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ferrari sports car brand has been fined $3.5 million for not filing "early warning reports" indicating safety issues with U.S. safety regulators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.

Ferrari has been required since 2011 to file quarterly early warning reports, because that was the year that Fiat began selling cars in the U.S. market. Before then, Ferrari as a small-volume manufacturer did not have to file the reports.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)