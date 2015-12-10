By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. Department of
Transportation said Thursday it is fining Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV $70 million for failing to report vehicle crash
deaths and injuries since 2003.
The Italian-American automaker is the latest automaker to be
fined for failing to comply with a 2000 federal law that
requires automakers to disclose reports of deaths and injuries
to help safety officials detect defect trends earlier.
Fiat Chrysler said it would pay the fine and pledged to
change procedures to ensure proper reporting. It is also
commissioning a third-party audit to ensure it is complying with
the law and determine the full extent of the reporting failures.
The automaker admitted in September it had failed to provide
data including reports of deaths and injuries, warranty claims,
consumer complaints and field reports of safety issues.
"We need FCA and other automakers to move toward a stronger,
more proactive safety culture, and when they fall short, we will
continue to exercise our enforcement authority to set them on
the right path," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.
Fiat Chrysler said in a statement it "accepts these
penalties and is revising its processes to ensure regulatory
compliance" The automaker added it "is confident that it
identified and addressed all issues that arose during the
relevant time period, using alternate data sources."
In July, Fiat Chrysler agreed to a $105 million settlement,
including a $70 million, for mishandling nearly two dozen recall
campaigns covering 11 million vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)