UPDATE 1-UK economy's strong growth since Brexit vote starts to slow
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
DETROIT Oct 30 Chrysler Group LLC said that its fleet mix of total U.S. sales fell to 18 percent in the third quarter, down from 24 percent a year before and the lowest since parent Fiat SpA (FIA.MI> took control of the company in 2009.
Fleet sales are bulk purchases by businesses, government and rental car agencies, and are less profitable than retail sales, which are generally single-vehicle purchases by consumers.
* Advertising giant WPP flags cautious outlook (Adds reaction, context, WPP)
* US FDA grants orphan drug designation to Prometic's PBI-4050 drug for the treatment of alström syndrome
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.