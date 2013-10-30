DETROIT Oct 30 Chrysler Group LLC said that its fleet mix of total U.S. sales fell to 18 percent in the third quarter, down from 24 percent a year before and the lowest since parent Fiat SpA (FIA.MI> took control of the company in 2009.

Fleet sales are bulk purchases by businesses, government and rental car agencies, and are less profitable than retail sales, which are generally single-vehicle purchases by consumers.