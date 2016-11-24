US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow tops historic 20,000 mark
Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election victory.
CASSINO, Italy Nov 24 Fiat Chrysler will start reaping the benefits on its earnings from a recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the euro towards the end of the year, the car maker's chief executive said on Thursday.
"Let's hope it lasts as long as possible," CEO Sergio Marchionne told reporters at an event at an FCA plant in Cassino, southern Italy.
"The effects will be felt starting from the end of the year because we still have a lot of dollar hedging to get through. It will also help (luxury sports maker) Ferrari," he said.
FCA makes around 85 percent of its profits in North America.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.