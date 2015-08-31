MILAN Aug 31 It would be "unconscionable" for
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) not to pursue a merger
with rival General Motors and create a company that can
generate $30 billion a year in cash, FCA chief Sergio Marchionne
said in a newspaper interview.
GM's board rebuffed a merger proposal from the
Italian-American carmaker earlier this year. The rejection has
not stopped Marchionne from working on the plan and lobbying GM
investors in an effort to drag the GM board to the negotiating
table, sources told Reuters in June.
In an interview published on Sunday on the website of
Automotive News, Marchionne said he had studied every detail of
a deal that would result in "cataclysmic changes in performance"
but had not been able to start a discussion with GM.
"It would be unconscionable not to force a partner," he
said.
The issue facing the FCA board at present was that "an
attack on GM, properly structured, properly financed, ... cannot
be refused. You can play hardball to a point," Marchionne said.
"It's too big to ignore," he added.
Asked whether this meant FCA was considering a hostile
takeover, Marchionne said: "Not hostile. ... There are varying
degrees of hugs. I can hug you nicely, I can hug you tightly, I
can hug you like a bear, I can really hug you. Everything starts
with physical contact. Then it can degrade, but it starts with
physical contact."
Marchionne said FCA had received approaches from other
potential partners that would be interested in discussions, but
GM remained by far the preferred option.
"There are people who are interested in doing deals. I'm not
interested in doing deals with them ... because there's a better
deal," he said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)