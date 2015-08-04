Aug 4 Harman International Industries Inc
, which supplies radios to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
, said the hacking risk that led the carmaker
to recall 1.4 million vehicles last month seemed like an
isolated case.
"We do not believe this problem exists in any other car
outside of Fiat Chrysler," Harman Chief Executive Dinesh Paliwal
told Reuters.
Harman's infotainment system - a clutch of hardware devices
installed in vehicles to provide audio, video and navigation
systems - was part of Fiat Chrysler's Uconnect system, which
uses hardware, software and network connectivity provided by
other companies.
Fiat Chrysler could not be immediately reached for comment.
Two veteran cybersecurity researchers recently used a
feature in the Fiat Chrysler telematics system Uconnect to break
into a Jeep Cherokee being driven on the highway by a reporter
for technology news site Wired.com.
The controlled test sharply escalated the debate about the
safety of increasingly connected cars and trucks.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
said it was trying to determine how many carmakers have received
radios from Harman. The regulator estimated that Harman has
supplied infotainment systems to about 2.8 million vehicles. (1.usa.gov/1SRmuvN)
"We have told them (NHTSA) that this situation seems to be
isolated to just Chrysler," Paliwal said.
Paliwal said Harman does not anticipate any financial impact
related to the recall.
