MILAN, Sept 26 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Wednesday its U.S. subsidiary Fiat North America had asked a U.S. court to confirm the exercise price of about 3.3 percent of Chrysler that Fiat has agreed to purchase from VEBA. "While it is unfortunate that we were unable to resolve the issue without the assistance of the courts, we are hopeful the matter will be resolved swiftly," Fiat said in a statement. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)