MILAN May 28 Shares in Italian car maker Fiat
rose more than 4 percent to a peak since August 2011 on
Tuesday as speculation over a deal to buy the 41.5 percent stake
it does not already onw in Chrysler continued.
Italian newspapers said on Tuesday negotiations were in a
decisive phase and Corriere della Sera said Fiat would unlikely
pay less than $3 billion for the stake controlled by the U.S.
healthcare trust fund VEBA.
Corriere said a Fiat capital hike would be the best way to
raise new resources ahead of a Wall Street listing of the merged
group.
By 0729 GMT, the stock was up 4.6 percent at 5.92 euros.