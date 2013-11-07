MILAN Nov 7 The chairman of Fiat said on Thursday the timing of the initial public offering of shares in U.S. automaker Chrysler depended on various factors, including markets performance.

"The IPO is a process that has alread started and on which (Fiat CEO Sergio) Marchionne is working hard," John Elkann said on the sidelines of an event.

"On timing I don't know... it depends on how markets go, there are also other factors," he added.