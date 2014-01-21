Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
MILAN Jan 21 Fiat said on Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of shares in Chrysler it did not previously own, making the U.S. unit a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian carmaker.
The company announced on Jan. 1 that it had struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler, ending more than a year of tense talks that had obstructed Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's efforts to combine the two automakers' resources.
Fiat bought the remaining 41.46 percent stake in Chrysler from a retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union. The trust, known as a voluntary employee beneficiary association or VEBA, has received $3.65 billion in cash for the stake, $1.9 billion of which came from Chrysler and $1.75 billion from Fiat.
Chrysler has also committed to giving the UAW trust another $700 million in four equal annual installments, the first of which was paid in connection with the deal closure, Fiat said.
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.