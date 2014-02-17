BRIEF-Hapag Lloyd says cooperating with U.S. authorities
* Says have received letter from U.S. authorities over investigation into anti-competitive conduct
MILAN Feb 17 Italian carmaker Fiat said on Monday that its access to finances of its U.S. unit Chrysler, of which it took control last month, was restricted by a cap on dividend distributions and debt covenants.
"Among the most significant is a cap on dividend distributions, other than distributions in respect of taxes, governed by a builder-basket equal to 50 percent of accumulated net income from Jan. 1, 2012, in addition to a one-time basket of $500 million," Fiat said in a statement.
The group also said intercompany financing was not limited other than by covenants which require that deals be approved by a majority of "disinterested" members of the Chrysler board of directors.
LONDON, March 22 Emerging assets slipped on Wednesday after a slide on Wall Street, with stocks snapping an eight-day winning streak, though the South African rand briefly firmed after data showed a narrower current account gap.
* Qtrly FFO grew by 10% and totaled NIS 244 million compared with NIS 222 million in same quarter last year